Mac Mouse Fix

2.0

available now!

For macOS 10.11+

A simple way to make your mouse better.

Do the things you do on a trackpad.
Without a trackpad.

Switch between Spaces, activate Mission Control, reveal the Desktop, trigger Quick Look, or use the side buttons to navigate through pages in your browser. All of that and more. Right from your mouse.

Smooth and Responsive scrolling.

Experience a refined, friction based scrolling algorithm which strikes a perfect balance between fluidity and control.
Allows you to change mouse scrolling direction independently of trackpad scrolling direction.

Unobtrusive and Light Weight.

You won't notice Mac Mouse Fix, except in your Applications Folder, and of course when using your mouse.

